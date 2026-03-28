Serious liver damage hits one in four with type 2 diabetes, reveals study

The DiaFib-Liver Study, which analysed data from over 9,200 adults across the country, has revealed that 26% of diabetics have clinically significant liver fibrosis, while 5% meet thresholds suggestive of cirrhosis, a late and potentially life-threatening stage of liver disease.

Researchers from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai were among the contributors to the multi-centre study. The study was published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, an Elsevier journal, by a multi-institutional team of Indian researchers led by Dr Ashish Kumar.

Describing the findings as a critical shift in understanding diabetes-related complications, the authors said, “Advanced liver disease should be regarded as a ‘fourth major complication’ of diabetes, alongside eye, kidney and nerve damage.”