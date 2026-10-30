Scientists reveal hidden danger of missing blood pressure medication: Study

According to findings presented at ESC Congress 2026, missing doses of blood pressure medication could significantly reduce its ability to protect against heart attacks, strokes, and other serious cardiovascular problems, as per the ScienceDaily website.

An estimated 1.4 billion adults worldwide between the ages of 30 and 79 have high blood pressure (hypertension), a major contributor to illness and death. Although medications that lower blood pressure are proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications, approximately half of patients do not take their prescriptions as directed.