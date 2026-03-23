Scientists discover new cockroach species in India

"This study stands as a landmark in the history of Indian cockroach taxonomy," ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said.

She added, "The discovery sets a new benchmark for systematic studies in the country."

The species name "peninsularis" is derived from its presence in Peninsular India.

Before this discovery, only two species from this genus were known in India, identified in 1865 and 1995.

With this addition, the total number of known cockroach species in India has reached 190, accounting for about 3.8 per cent of global species.