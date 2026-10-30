Scientists discover a hidden reason why muscles weaken with age: Study

The muscles naturally become weaker as we get older, but scientists have discovered that some of the changes associated with ageing may actually help protect muscle cells from damage.

New research by the University of Copenhagen revealed why ageing muscles shift toward a different type of muscle fibre and identifies a crucial molecule that could offer a new approach to treating muscle loss.

Muscle tissue contains bundles of fibres with different functions. Fast-twitch fibres produce powerful, rapid movements but fatigue relatively quickly. Slow-twitch fibres, by contrast, support sustained activity and contain higher concentrations of mitochondria, the cellular structures responsible for producing much of the energy muscles need, according to the study published by ScienceDaily.