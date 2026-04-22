Rooted in Mango season

For Aysha Rau, managing trustee of The Little Theatre, mangoes hold a particularly special place. “The fruit has literally charted my life!” she says. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, she grew up surrounded by an endless supply of large, fibreless mangoes from her garden. At four, her father joined the UN and moved to Nairobi, where her childhood was filled with happy memories of fresh mangoes and safari parks. In 1966, the family relocated to Mogadishu, a land she recalls for its bananas and camels. Soon after, she was sent to boarding school at Kimmins High School in Panchgani (1968-1973), where she fondly remembers the food. “Especially freshly churned ice cream made in wooden drumlike machines, with seasonal fruits like strawberries and sweet mangoes. It was so tasty.”