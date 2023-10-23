Revamp your crib with festive selections from these renowned brands

CHENNAI: Your home isn’t merely a physical space; it’s a canvas reflecting your personality and style. As the festive season approaches, the cosy and vibrant ambience of your home takes centre stage. It’s the perfect time to let your individual style shine through and give your home a swift transformation. Elevate your living space with decor pieces of the season, adding a touch of opulence to your abode. Explore these four decor brands that not only bring sophistication to your home but also create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Invest in their exquisite products and experience the enchantment of a revamped living space that mirrors your distinct style and personality.

Furnmill

This brand is synonymous with contemporary and functional decor pieces that radiate elegance and elevate your living space. Their furniture pieces, constructed from 100 per cent wood, are not only stylish but durable. Whether you seek the perfect centre table, a statement piece, or practical items, Furnmill has you covered. For a swift and festive makeover, peruse their website and choose from a range of products to prepare your home for the festivities.

Rena

Rena is committed to delivering top-quality small appliances that harmonise German precision with Indian craftsmanship. Give your kitchen space a pristine makeover with Rena’s premium bakeware, kitchenware, and hostware. The ‘Linear Collection’ is Rena’s latest curation, a modern classic, where design meets functionality seamlessly. Experience a flawless table setting for your festive occasions that brings a sense of balance and elegance to your table.

Objectry

Home decor should embody your style and personality without overwhelming your space. It should radiate timeless elegance while maintaining functionality. Objectry beautifully embodies these principles, offering a fresh perspective on everyday objects. Objectry is, quite literally, a repository of sleek, neat, and architecturally aesthetic objects. Their decor pieces infuse a versatile look and feel into your home, exploring contemporary forms through unique handcrafting techniques. Each product in Objectry’s collection showcases clean lines, crisp curves, and sleek edges. Their unconventional designs are minimalist and well-conceived, and introduce a fresh perspective to the eye.

Label RaMa



Label RaMa embodies the celebratory spirit of festivities in the realm of slow fashion and meaningful luxury. This brand seamlessly combines Indian heritage with the magic of celebration. Picture an extravagant feast of authentic fabrics, time-honoured craftsmanship, and a vivid burst of colours, coming together to craft a vibrant, festive atmosphere for your sophisticated living space. These creations are meticulously crafted from the most authentic and traditionally made Indian materials, woven on artisanal, zero-electricity handlooms using naturally dyed fibres. It’s a perpetual festival of style and craftsmanship.