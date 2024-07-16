Renewing Love: Couples embrace wedding vow renewal as a celebration of enduring commitment

CHENNAI: Vow renewal, a common practice in the West, is a celebratory ceremony where a married couple reaffirms their commitment to each other. Traditionally observed on milestone anniversaries like 10, 25, or 50 years, it has gained popularity as couples choose to celebrate their love and restate the promises made when they first said 'I do.' Recently, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber renewed their wedding vows, sparking interest among many to do the same for their anniversaries.

Globe-trotter, chef, and former restaurateur Andavan Kadir and Nimi Kadir renewed their vows on their 25th anniversary a few years ago. Reflecting on the occasion, the chef says that it was a beautiful moment when their entire family came together. “We first met in 1980 as students at the Institute of Hotel Management, Adyar. After nine years of courtship, we tied the knot in 1989. The first 10-15 years of our married life were spent building our careers, life, and family, which kept us busy. After living in the UK for 20 years, we returned to Chennai in 2007 to be with our ageing parents and to lead a more relaxed life. Our bond, love, and respect for each other grew to new heights during this time,” says Chef Andavan.

Andavan Kadir and Nimi Kadir

In March 2014, on their 25th anniversary, Andavan and Nimi renewed their wedding vows before a close group of friends and family. “We hosted a grand gala dinner at a beach house for about 100 guests. It was a heartfelt moment where we reaffirmed our commitment to love each other for the rest of our lives, through thick and thin, and to continue enjoying life together,” Andavan tells DT Next.

Since their early retirement in 2017, the couple has been globe-trotting and exploring destinations both abroad and within India. “For over seven years now, we have cherished every moment together, 24/7, and life has been truly magnificent,” Andavan adds.

He recalls that when he proposed the idea of renewing their vows to his wife, she was enthusiastic about it. “Nimi was especially keen and played a pivotal role in organising this memorable gathering ten years ago.” The chef believes that renewing vows is a personal choice, but he is certain that it strengthens the understanding, bond, and love between couples, enabling them to embark on the next phase of their married life with renewed enthusiasm and commitment.

Counselling psychologist Nikita Vyas finds wedding vow renewals to be a beautiful concept. She notes a current trend on Instagram that resonates with her perspective. "There’s a reel circulating where an elderly couple is depicted. The wife rests her head on her husband’s lap as they quietly enjoy the moment. The caption reads, ‘I wonder how many times they would’ve forgiven each other,’ which encapsulates the essence of wedding vow renewals for me. It's a beautiful reminder, not only for the couple themselves but also for society at large."

Nikita Vyas

She adds that wedding vow renewals allow the couple's family and children to understand the institution of marriage as a whole. "Especially now, when many people don’t necessarily see marriage as obligatory or necessary, it serves as a reminder for the couple of how far they’ve come. It also provides them with an opportunity to rebuild something that can help strengthen the foundation of their relationship," opines the psychologist.

Every couple and marriage is unique and special, and such celebrations can serve as a reminder that marriage is not solely about responsibilities but also about building a life together. “However, it’s also important to grasp the underlying meaning of any celebration," says Nikita. She cautions that merely following a trend without addressing ongoing issues may not effectively mend any cracks in the relationship.