Rare plant species rediscovered in Arunachal after 189 years

The species, Henckelia monophylla, had not been documented since the early 19th century, making the finding a significant addition to botanical records of the Eastern Himalayas.

Belonging to the Gesneriaceae family, Henckelia monophylla is a perennial herbaceous plant usually found in humid forest environments.

Species of the genus Henckelia generally have erect or slightly creeping stems and simple leaves that may be ovate or lance-shaped.