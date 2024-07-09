Radhika's "phoolon ki chadar" dupatta from Haldi ceremony catches fashion lovers' attention

MUMBAI: Pictures of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant from her Haldi function are out and undoubtedly her look is as mesmerising as ever. The highlight of her yellow ensemble created by Anamika Khanna was her "phoolon ki chadar dupatta." The dupatta was adorned with mogra flower buds while the border featured yellow marigold flowers.

Fashion lovers have been going gaga over the dupatta ever since Radhika's pictures from the function surfaced online. "How creative this dupatta," a social media user commented. "Loved the dupatta," another one wrote. "Unreal," another user wrote. Radhika was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor for the occasion. She elevated her look with floral jewellery.

The Haldi ceremony of Radhika and Anant Ambani was attended by celebrities such as Udit Narayan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Orry, and Rahul Vaidya among others. Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket. As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.



On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.