Premium craft, meagre wages: Study highlight problem areas of India's handicraft sector

The study, "Economics of Indian Craft: Estimating Employment and Value Added in the Handicraft and Handloom Sector", estimates that nearly 61.1 lakh workers are engaged in around 34 lakh handloom and handicraft establishments across Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and West Bengal.

The study was jointly conducted by the Institute for Human Development (IHD) and the Chennai-based Crafts Council of India (CCI) and formally released on May 18 at the India International Centre.