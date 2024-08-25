Poha dishes for a Sunday brunch

1. Poha cutlet

Ingredients

For the Cutlets:

1 cup poha

2 small boiled potatoes, mashed

2 tablespoons onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/4 cup peas, boiled

1/4 cup carrot, grated

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon chaat masala powder

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, finely chopped

Salt to taste

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

2-3 tablespoons oil for frying

For the Cornflour Mixture:

3 tablespoons cornflour

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions

Soak the poha for 3 minutes, rinse well, and drain. The poha should be moist but not too dry. Transfer to a mixing bowl.

Add the boiled mashed potatoes, finely chopped onion, boiled peas, grated carrot, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala powder, coriander leaves, and salt to the poha. Mix well.

If the mixture feels too dry, sprinkle a little water. Form into lemon-sized balls and slightly flatten them into patties. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix cornflour with salt and enough water to make a slightly thin paste with a flowing consistency.

Dip each patty into the cornflour mixture, ensuring it is evenly coated. Then coat with breadcrumbs.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan. Fry the cutlets in batches until golden brown on both sides and crispy around the edges. Gently flip and cook until it is well-done.

Serve the hot poha cutlets with tomato ketchup or your favourite dip.

2. Masala poha

Ingredients

1 cup thick poha

1/2 cup mixed vegetables (e.g., peas, carrots, potatoes, etc.), chopped

1/4 cup big onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 green chilli, slit

Salt to taste

Water as needed

1/8 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/4 teaspoon roasted jeera (cumin) powder

Instructions

Soak the poha in water for 5 minutes. Rinse well and drain. Set aside.

Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds, and let them crackle.

Add the slit green chilli and finely chopped onion. Sauté until the onion becomes transparent.

Add the chopped mixed vegetables and sauté for a minute.

Add all the spice powders and salt. Stir well.

Sauté for 5 minutes on low flame. Add 1/4 cup of water and let it cook covered until the vegetables are tender but not mushy.

When the mixture is still slightly moist, add the drained poha.

Toss well until the poha is evenly coated with the spices and vegetables.

Add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Switch off the heat and serve hot with curd.

3. Milk poha

Ingredients

1 cup thick poha

3/4 cup milk

2 1/2 tablespoons sugar (adjust according to your preference)

2 tablespoons coconut

A pinch of cardamom powder

1 teaspoon butter

1 1/2 tablespoons nuts and raisins

Water as needed

Instructions

Take the thick poha in a mixing bowl and add enough water to just cover it. The water level should be slightly above the poha.

Cover and soak for 5-10 minutes. If using thin poha, 5 minutes should be sufficient. The poha should be soft but not mushy. Check for the desired texture.

Rinse the soaked poha a couple of times and drain the water.

To the poha, add coconut and sugar. Mix well.

Add a pinch of cardamom powder and mix again.

Add warm, boiled milk and butter. Mix well.

Add the nuts and raisins and mix well.

Serve the Aval Paal warm.