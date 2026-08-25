PM2.5 could be dominant contributor to air pollution-induced global cancer burden: Study

Particulate matter sized under 2.5 microns or 0.0025 millimetres (PM2.5) accounted for 8.82 million cases of the total 109 million cases identified between 2000 and 2020, according to findings published in the journal Nature Health.

Highest preventable fraction of cancers in the population due to PM2.5 exposure was observed for cancers of the respiratory, reproductive and endocrine systems.

Researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, also found that globally, each 10 microgram per cubic metre increase in PM2.5, ozone and nitrous oxide levels was associated with an increased risk of cancer by 16 per cent, 4.23 per cent and 11.7 per cent, respectively.

Exposure to nitrous oxide was attributable to 6.67 million incident cases, while exposure to ozone was attributable to about 2.6 million incident cases during the study period. Women were found to be consistently more vulnerable for most malignancies.