Picnic bliss: 5 wholesome meal ideas to elevate your outdoor dining experience

NEW DELHI: Picnics are a delightful way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family while indulging in delicious and nutritious food. Here are five go-to healthy picnic meal ideas that are easy to prepare, pack, and enjoy:
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Toss whole wheat pasta with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add fresh basil and parsley for extra flavour. This salad is refreshing and packed with Mediterranean flavours.
Source: Pexels
Grilled Vegetable Wraps
Grill an assortment of vegetables such as zucchini, bell peppers, and eggplant. Wrap them in whole-grain tortillas with hummus or tzatziki sauce. Sprinkle with feta cheese and fresh herbs like mint or cilantro. These wraps are satisfying and full of vibrant flavours.
Source: Pexels
Quinoa and Black Bean Salad
Combine cooked quinoa with black beans, corn kernels, diced bell peppers, and chopped cilantro. Dress with a lime vinaigrette made with olive oil, lime juice, cumin, and a touch of honey. This salad is protein-rich and bursting with Southwestern flair.
Source: Pexels
Caprese Skewers
Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls (bocconcini), and basil leaves onto skewers. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. These skewers are a delightful twist on the classic Caprese salad, perfect for picnics.
Source: Pexels
Fruit and Yogurt Parfaits
Layer Greek yoghurt with fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) and granola in portable jars or containers. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness. These parfaits are refreshing, packed with antioxidants, and provide a satisfying crunch.
Source: Pexels