Picnic bliss: 5 wholesome meal ideas to elevate your outdoor dining experience

NEW DELHI: Picnics are a delightful way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family while indulging in delicious and nutritious food. Here are five go-to healthy picnic meal ideas that are easy to prepare, pack, and enjoy:

Mediterranean Pasta Salad Toss whole wheat pasta with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add fresh basil and parsley for extra flavour. This salad is refreshing and packed with Mediterranean flavours. Source: Pexels

Grilled Vegetable Wraps Grill an assortment of vegetables such as zucchini, bell peppers, and eggplant. Wrap them in whole-grain tortillas with hummus or tzatziki sauce. Sprinkle with feta cheese and fresh herbs like mint or cilantro. These wraps are satisfying and full of vibrant flavours. Source: Pexels

Quinoa and Black Bean Salad Combine cooked quinoa with black beans, corn kernels, diced bell peppers, and chopped cilantro. Dress with a lime vinaigrette made with olive oil, lime juice, cumin, and a touch of honey. This salad is protein-rich and bursting with Southwestern flair. Source: Pexels

Caprese Skewers Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls (bocconcini), and basil leaves onto skewers. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. These skewers are a delightful twist on the classic Caprese salad, perfect for picnics. Source: Pexels