Photographs communicate something with you: Ace shutterbug Bharath Ramamrutham

CHENNAI: Bharath Ramamrutham is one of India’s top photographers in architecture, landscape, travel, and hospitality. With a background in architecture and design and a deep interest in Indian arts and crafts, his photography captures the beauty of built and natural environments. His work spans landscapes, architecture, interiors, people, and heritage sites, and has been featured in over 20 books and major design journals worldwide. Ahead of his presentation on ‘The Fabric of Chettinad Architecture: Weaving Spaces and Styles’ in the city, we spoke to Bharath about the changing landscape of photography and the unique aspects of being an architectural photographer.

“Mobile photography has taken over the world. Everyone is taking pictures nowadays, but most of it is at a superficial level. Billions of images surround us, yet that’s not how we should connect with a photograph. Photography is about forming a connection with the world around us. It’s a sacred act, not something casual. It would be best if you approached it with the right attitude,” Bharath begins.

In his view, photography is omnipresent. “Photographs communicate something with you - it can change how we look at things. Photography has unlimited possibilities. These days, people say there is no magic and no mysteries in the world. But I beg to differ - I tell them to open their eyes and look closely and not to lose the sense of awe and wonder.”













In his 35 years as a professional photographer, Bharath has travelled extensively across India and South Asia, capturing iconic images of both traditional and modern architecture. With a background in architecture, his unique ability to photograph not just the structure but the culture and spirit behind each building sets his work apart.

Speaking about architectural photography, Bharath emphasises the importance of having a design sense. “Architecture is everywhere - it’s not just about buildings. Look around, every tree, flower, and natural form has its architecture. There’s a misconception that architecture only refers to man-made structures, but it's in everything. When young people come to me to learn about architecture, I encourage them to learn about heritage, culture and history,” he shares.

For Bharath, photography is more than just a passion - it's a mission to raise awareness of the incredible world around us. "Through my work, I hope to inspire people to appreciate and explore the marvels of architecture," he explains. He finds Chettinad architecture particularly inspiring and will be discussing its influence on other fields at his presentation, 'The Fabric of Chettinad Architecture: Weaving Spaces and Styles,' to be held today at The Folly, Amethyst, at 6.30 pm. "The architecture of Chettinad can inspire fashion, among other things. It offers a deeper way to look at design," he concludes.