Photography exhibition explores Agumbe’s hidden wonders

CHENNAI: Ananth Karthik and Diana Banik are nature enthusiasts who find peace in the embrace of the natural world. This husband-wife duo shares a deep love for travelling and capturing the beauty of nature through photography.

One of their memorable trips took them to the Agumbe rainforest in Karnataka, a place famous for its rich biodiversity and home to numerous native species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and snakes. Now, the duo is showcasing their work in a photography exhibition titled Monsoon Menagerie, held at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) library. The exhibition features photographs of native species from the Western Ghats of India, all taken in the Agumbe rainforest.









Ananth Karthik and Diana Banik

"Agumbe is an incredible place and a vital research hub for ecologists. Researchers come here to study wildlife, and many photographers visit to capture the beauty of this diverse region. The upcoming exhibition will highlight lesser-known species of Agumbe, like reptiles and insects. Ananth and I have taken several trips to various wildlife areas, always aiming to capture nature's raw essence," says Diana. An avid 'nature-preneur', Diana is also a trained naturalist who expresses herself through wildlife photography, writing, and art. The exhibition will be open from Novemebr 30 onwards