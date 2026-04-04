People with OSA have 71 pc higher risk of cardiovascular events, all-cause mortality: Study

OSA is characterised by recurrent upper airway obstruction during sleep and is associated with reduced quality of sleep and life and increased cardiovascular risk. The prevalence of obesity and overweight among people with OSA is between 40-70 per cent, and people living with obesity are more likely to experience more severe OSA than those without the condition.

In this new study, the primary objective was to assess the increased risk of the combined endpoint of CVEs or death among adults with a diagnosis of OSA compared to adults without OSA. The study used electronic health records from 2.9 million residents. In the analysis, 20,300 people diagnosed with OSA were matched with 97,412 comparators; 57.2 per cent (11,613) of those participants with OSA were living with obesity compared to 56.7 per cent (55,264) of the matched participants without OSA.