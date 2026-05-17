Palm oil plays key role in India’s food security: Experts

The event was organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the AYUSH Committee in New Delhi. Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the organisation does not support or oppose any food ingredient without credible scientific proof.

They stressed the need for balanced and evidence-based discussions around food and nutrition. Dr. Alka Rao, Advisor at FSSAI, said palm oil continues to be widely used in Indian homes and the food industry because of its stability and suitability for high-temperature cooking. She added that FSSAI remains open to hearing scientific data and expert opinions from all stakeholders.