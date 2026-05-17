Palm oil plays key role in India’s food security: Experts

Experts at a recent conference on edible oils said palm oil should not be criticised without proper scientific evidence, highlighting its importance in India’s food and edible oil sector.
The event was organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the AYUSH Committee in New Delhi. Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the organisation does not support or oppose any food ingredient without credible scientific proof.
They stressed the need for balanced and evidence-based discussions around food and nutrition. Dr. Alka Rao, Advisor at FSSAI, said palm oil continues to be widely used in Indian homes and the food industry because of its stability and suitability for high-temperature cooking. She added that FSSAI remains open to hearing scientific data and expert opinions from all stakeholders.
The conference saw participation from over 90 delegates from industries, hospitals, and academic institutions. Discussions focused on palm oil science, food labelling, and the role of saturated and trans fats.
Experts at the event pointed out that palm oil plays a major role in ensuring food affordability and edible oil security in India. Dr. Shri Rishi Kant from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said the government is focusing on expanding domestic palm oil cultivation through initiatives like the National Mission on Edible Oils.
India aims to increase its oil palm cultivation area from 6.5 lakh hectares to nearly 10 lakh hectares by 2025-26. Dr Vivek Srivastav of PHDCCI said palm oil is often misunderstood because of selective information shared online and on social media. He added that when consumed in moderation, palm oil offers a balanced fatty acid profile and contains beneficial antioxidants.
Dr Narendra Tripathi from PHDCCI said palm oil remains the most consumed vegetable oil in the world due to its affordability, efficiency, and versatility. According to him, it continues to play an important role in meeting the edible oil needs of millions of Indian households.