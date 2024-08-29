Paatu Pada Vaa: A musical open mic in Chennai on Aug 30

CHENNAI: Come along to a musical open-mic where every genre and emotion will find its place. High On Entertainment and Backyard proudly present their upcoming collaboration, Paatu Pada Vaa.

“Our spotlight is reserved for the hidden gems of the musical community. Be it a seasoned performer, or just looking to share one's musical passion for the first time, this stage is yours to shine on,” says Uma Bharathi from the Backyard.

To strumming a guitar, belting out a classic, or experimenting with something entirely new, your performance will meet an audience who is here to applaud and support. Even if you are an aspiring artiste, an avid listener, or simply someone who craves the joy that melodies bring, Paatu Pada Vaa is an opportunity you won't want to miss. This musical open-mic is open to all genres and languages of music. Each performance will be given a 5-7 minute slot.

Paatu Pada Vaa is happening on August 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Backyard, in Adyar.