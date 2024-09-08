Ottoman Empire returns to Chennai with Turkish delights

CHENNAI: From the start of the year, Chennai has been hosting different food festivals showcasing various international cuisines. To add more to the global gastronomy in the city, Colony from The Raintree St Mary’s Road is back with the second edition of the Ottoman Empire food fest.

“Owing to the huge demand from our guests, we decided to organise the festival this year as well. To add more to the essence of Turkish cuisine, we have added 15 varieties of baklava, kebabs, Turkish ice creams, and lamb pilaf to the menu,” says executive chef Sammya Majumder.

Both Turkish and Indian cuisines have quite a few similarities. “Foundation ingredients like cardamom, cinnamon and mint used in Turkish food are relatable to the Indian palette as well. Coming to the differences, the spice level is comparatively higher in Indian dishes,” states the chef, who has almost 16 years of experience in the culinary world.

When it comes to the acceptance of Mediterranean cuisine, chef Sammya shares, “Undoubtedly there is a huge audience for Turkish cuisine in Chennai. Dum cooking is popular here, whereas they follow pot cooking. People love it and there is no question about adaptability.”

The chef claimed that they have tried to improve the variety and flavours of the dishes. Did it reflect?

We tried the beetroot hummus with freshly baked pita bread which was soft. Coming to the kebab section, the meat in the doner kebab was juicy. However, the overall flavour fell flat. Shish kebab was better of all.

The lamb in the pilaf was scrumptious and cooked to perfection. It went well with the rice. Biber Dolması, which is stuffed green peppers with rice, and eggplant with tomato salsa were unique. Tavuk M’qualli in the non-vegetarian main course was a great pair with the pilaf.

Biber dolması, Tavuk M'qualli

Desserts were the major attraction of the food festival. The 15 varieties of baklava were distinctive from each other and subtle in taste. The chocolate-stuffed one and kunafeh jibni are a must-try. There is a fun-filled live counter for Turkish ice cream as well.

Baklava platter, Turkish ice cream counter

Step into the Ottoman era with the Ottoman Returns Food Festival at The Raintree St Mary’s Road till September 15.