Open quiz revives Chennai's Independence Day tradition

CHENNAI: Chennai has a rich tradition of quizzing, particularly on Independence Day. For 27 years, from 1994 to 2020, the Landmark Quiz captivated audiences of all ages. Now, this cherished tradition returns as the Zifo Open Quiz. Renowned quizmaster Dr. Navin Jayakumar, alongside the Quiz Federation of India (QFI), will host this celebrated event on August 15, starting at 1:15 pm at the Music Academy.

This year, Zifo has expanded the annual quizzing tradition to include all schools in the city. Over 4,000 students from more than 20 schools participated in the first session. To go paperless and reduce environmental impact, Zifo introduced an electronic exam device called DigiTaal, allowing students to answer questions digitally, much like they would on paper, thereby enhancing their quiz experience. The top teams from each school will compete in the school final on August 15, which will also serve as the preliminary round for the Open Quiz.

Quizmaster Dr. Navin Jayakumar, who is also an ophthalmologist, says, “Our goal is to make the quiz accessible to anyone with a curiosity for knowledge and to attract a new generation of quizzers. Thirty years is an entire generation, so we’ve rebooted the quiz for younger audiences by curating questions that are more contemporary and engaging.”