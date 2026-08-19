Older adults could be affected at temperatures lower than previously thought: Study

The greatest challenge is projected to fall on countries that combine a high heat exposure with high poverty rates and a limited access to cooling, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Niger.

Older adults are less able to regulate their body temperature under high temperatures and humidity as they tend to sweat less, their blood vessels respond more slowly, and their hearts work harder in the heat.

The researchers said previous research relied heavily on measurements from healthy young adults to estimate when temperatures and associated humidity would become challenging for the human body.

Previous studies may have underestimated the number of older adults at risk from extreme heat by at least twice, they said.