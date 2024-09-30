'Now is the era of new Tamil wave in photography'

CHENNAI: There used to be a time when our parents took us to studios to have family and portrait pictures taken. Otherwise, we saw cameras only with certain people, like travellers and photojournalists. But that era has completely transformed. Cameras are now in everyone’s hands in the form of mobile phones. Does that mean everyone with a camera is a photographer?

“Not everyone with a guitar is a guitarist. The same applies to photography. This brings us to the theme of the fourth edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB), Why Photograph?,” begins Jaisingh Nageswaran, one of the event curators. He will be curating an exhibition titled Vaanerum Vizhuthugal (Roots That Reach the Sky), which documents the lives of ordinary people from various perspectives. “This curation is an extension of my vision,” he adds.

Taking us back in time and reflecting on the transition in the field, Jaisingh says, “After the advent of the internet, we were introduced to the different genres of photography in countries like France and Japan. That raised a question in me as to why such an impact is missing in Tamil Nadu. People tried to recreate similarly here but couldn’t survive because photography is an expensive medium. Now, with social media, the scope has expanded. Chennai was introduced to photography much earlier during the colonial times. Despite that, the idea of sending the works to festivals was not prevalent. I believe that the rise of internet usage has paved the way for awareness of various exhibitions and festivals happening across the world, leading to global exposure.” His works symbolise life and are close to reality which creates an impact.

Pa Ranjith with Jaisingh Nageswaran

During workshops, mentors used to give examples of photographers from other parts of the country or world. “A few students question whether we do not have any such examples in Tamil Nadu. That deeply struck me. I am proud to say that space for vernacular photography is gradually growing in Tamil Nadu, creating Tamil waves in the field,” shares an excited Jaisingh.

The repeal of Section 377 allowed queer people to emerge from their shells and challenge society's judgmental walls. Sunil Gupta has photographed individuals from the LGBTQIA community for the past four decades. “Back then in India, people were hesitant to reveal their identities, and the market showed little interest in queer art. Abroad, queer individuals were happy to pose, but it was nearly impossible to include Indians in the 1980s. I tried to address this by focusing on different perspectives. The mid-2000s brought change, as Pride marches became more visible and media began to highlight positive aspects of the community. Now there’s a significant market for these images, but there’s still a long way to go,” reflects Sunil. His works will be featured in the second phase of the event, titled Love and Light: A Site of Infinite Possibilities.

Sunil Gupta, and his work

A founding trustee of CPB, Shuchi Kapoor’s curation reflects on the contemporary practices of women in photography and lens-based art. “There is no such term as man photographer or male photographer. But we have a woman photographer. It is high time to bridge that gender gap. We have many women studying photography but not everyone pursues it as a career. They do not get the kind of positioning and recognition they deserve. That is how I got this idea and showcase the works of women photographers to affix the gender gap existing in the industry,” she states.

Shuchi notes that while many women are entering the commercial space, few are pursuing photojournalism. “We need more women photojournalists to inspire the next generation. One reason for the lack of representation may be limited awareness of different photography genres. This should be included in academic curricula, and we are starting to teach photography in colleges. Additionally, some families have a conservative mindset about outdoor photography. We’re working to change this from the ground up, hoping to create more opportunities for women soon,” Shuchi believes.

Shuchi Kapoor and Gayatri with CPB team at the preview event.

What Makes Me Click will celebrate children photographers. “Kids are experimental and explorative. Their perspective is unfiltered without any hesitation. We are putting forward the idea that the random things captured by the children are their way of interacting with the world. Children need to be respected, recognised and their voices need to be listened to,” shares Gayatri, curator of the exhibition.

Though photographers here step into different genres of photography, Jaisingh feels that there is a lack of practising photography as life. “Touching upon sensitive topics and documenting impactful pictures are comparatively less. Photography should enlighten people. Many people are getting into wedding photography. It is a good profession for making money. Aspiring photographers can use that money to achieve big in their desired genre like travel, wildlife, street and documentary,” concludes Jaisingh.









Shortlisted image for Contemporary Practices of Women in Photography

The CPB Fourth Edition will take place in two phases- phase 1 starts from December 20 and phase 2 will begin from January 17. With many exhibitions, discussions and workshops, the biennale will close on March 16. For more information, head to CPB’s official website.







