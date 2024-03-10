Not on Social media? Single women in Chennai say they are not ready to mingle

CHENNAI: If you are on a digital detox and at the same time looking for a date on dating platforms, chances are less that the person you 'swiped right' with will upgrade to a date. At least, that's what a survey by dating platform Bumble has found. The research was commissioned by Bumble and conducted by Census wide with over 2,000 single Indian adults aged 18-40 across gender identities.

According to the study by Bumble, over half (54 %) of single women in Chennai said that they would be suspicious if their date is not on any social media platform. "A person's social footprint has become a popular way of filtering potential partners. As a woman, I can also say that it is important from the safety point of view too. At least, a linkedin profile is a must, " said Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble's communication director in India.

However, it seems it's not enough if the potential date exists on social media, there are expectations about the virtual image too.

According to a statement from Bumble, Social media trends seem to be shaping dating expectations as it sets the standard for how single people in Chennai showcase and celebrate love in modern times.

Their survey found that about 72% of single people in Chennai consider sharing memes, reels, and tagging their partners in relatable content as their love language.

With expectations come pressures as single people in Chennai also feel the heat of social media trends on their romantic relationships. About 29% of single people in Chennai say they feel pressured to date seeing other couples on social media which gives them FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), the survey found out.

A similar percentage also said that they felt pressured by unhealthy comparisons that are driven by social media trends when it comes to relationships.

It's not just social media alone that 'modern relationships' keep as an evaluation factor, opinions on movies and content too seem to be deal breakers.

Movies and other content choices aren't just for entertainment or a popular way to pass time anymore as daters in India are evaluating if they want to date someone based on their opinions and viewing preferences. The survey also found that 76% of single people in Chennai believe that their date's opinions about a movie or show helps to understand them or gauge compatibility. In fact, for 71% of single people in Chennai it is important that their date shares the same taste in movies or show genres as them, according to the survey.

"Whether it's our food choices, table manners or movie/content consumption habits, GenZ and millennial daters, especially women, in Chennai are open and honest about who and how they want to date. As dating cultures evolve, young Indians are owning their choices and not afraid to stick to them without inhibitions or compromises, " Samarpita said.