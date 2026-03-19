Not just Gen-Z, silver years too in touchscreen trap

CHENNAI: The quiet glow of a smartphone has become an unexpected companion for the elderly in many households today. What begins as a simple way to stay connected with family, watch videos during leisure time, or read the news gradually turns into hours spent scrolling through small screens.
Beneath this growing dependence lie arrange of concerns. Doctors and caregivers are increasingly observing how prolonged screen use is linked to issues such as eye strain, disrupted sleep, emotional withdrawal, poor posture, and deep feelings of loneliness.
“Left in old age homes, it’s the only way for us to stay in touch with our family.Moreover, the world is running so fast that we feel left out. So, we start watching reels and shorts to know about the trends and the world around us,” says Poongothai, an 81-year-old.
Sathappan, a retired bank officer,says he can clearly see that he is getting addicted to the smartphone, but is unable to help himself because that is the only way he stays occupied. His family has stopped buying newspapers and has also shifted to smart TVs filled with apps rather than news channels.
“But I belong to a generation that needs to stay informed about what is happening in the nook and corner of the world. So, I keep reading news and watching videos to keep myself aware of my surroundings,” he explains.
HEALTHY ENGAGEMENT VS PROBLEMATIC DEPENDENCY
Increased screen exposure leads to insomnia, visual fatigue, and also cognitive slowing in elderly people. Studies have shown that using screens before sleep can lead to poor sleep quality and insomnia symptoms, and this is particularly true for older adults, as bedtime digital media use increases the risk of insomnia more significantly in this age group, says Dr Manicka Saravanan S, consultant geriatrician, MGM Malar Hospital.“The blue light emitted from screens can alter the circadian rhythm, leading to delayed sleep onset, fragmented sleep, early morning awakenings, daytime fatigue, and worsening of pre-existing insomnia,” he adds.
Screen time impacts seniors differently from younger adults due to changes in three major systems: the circadian system, the visual system, and neurocognitive processing. “Ageing reduces melatonin production, weakens circadian amplitude, and decreases adaptability tolight shifts. Neurocognitive processing in older brains is slower,with reduced cognitive reserve and greater vulnerability to sleep loss, amplifying attention problems, memory com-plaints, and irritability with excessive screen use,” says the doctor.
Listing the dangers, the doctor says increase in screen use often results in leading a more sedentary life and reduced outdoor light exposure, which can worsen diabetes. Hypertension can be exacerbated by nighttime sympathetic activation from light exposureand poor sleep, leading to increased morning blood pressure and cardiovascular risk.
Arthritis can also worsen due to prolonged sitting, joint stiffness, reduced mobility, and neck flexion posture. It is possible to have a healthy digital engagement,which involves purposeful use of screens for activities like banking,communication, and reading, with voluntary stopping. That way, it will have no impact on sleep, daily routines, and physical activity. “However, problematicscreen dependency includes nighttime doom scrolling, irritability when unable to access the phone, sleep delays due to content consumption,reduced social and physical interaction,and increased daytime fatigue,” Dr Saravanan cautions.
BLINK RATE DROPS BY 60 PER CENT
In recent years, seniors are facing not just age-related issues anymore; these complications are accelerated by technology. “The most common complaint is dry eye disease. As we age, our tear quality naturally declines. When seniors stare at smartphones, their blink rate drops by nearly 60 per cent. This leaves the ocular surface parched and irritated,” notes Dr Uma Ramesh, a specialist with over 30 years of international clinical experience. Seniors often struggle with presbyopia, the age-related loss of near-focusing ability. Trying to compensate for this while viewing small, high-contrast screens leads to significant brow ache and heavy eyelids. Prolonged screen time doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It interacts with the eyes’ existing health. Essentially, screens force an al-
ready compromised system to work at 110 per cent capacity, leading to faster burnout of visual stamina and eye fatigue that can last long after the device is put away. Smartphones emit a high concentration of short-wavelength blue light, which the brain interprets as daylight. This suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for deep, restorative sleep.
Elderly people are more vulnerable compared to young users. “Firstly, the crystalline lens inside the eye yellows and hardens with age. This change makes it harder to focus on close-up text and increases sensitivity to glare. Secondly, a 20-year-old can skip a few blinks and be fine. But that is not the same for a 65-year-old. Also, pupil size tends to decrease as we age. In simple terms, younger eyes are built for resilience, while ageing eyes are built for precision,” states Dr Ramesh, the founder of Sri Kanchi Maha Swamy Eye Clinic.
FOMO AND ABANDONMENT
For the elderly, increasing screen dependency starts as a coping mechanism, but ends up becoming a dependency. “When children grow up, and the senior citizens have completed the responsibilities they owe to their kids, a sudden wave of emptiness hits them. Nowadays, children fly abroad even for an undergraduate degree. So, the only way for the parents to stay connected with them is through mobile phones,” says Manju Saravana, psychologist from Mind Essentials.
It is their children who teach the parents about the variety of content available on social media, like spiritual, lifestyle and health, but they fail to draw the line. “Excessive consumption of such content triggers anxiety and an inferiority complex. They feel disappointed and lonely when the children do not call them.When they see how people of their age are enjoying their lives, the comparison automatically leads to anxiety,” she adds.
Moreover, many elderly face mobility issues due to health problems. As they are forced to sit in one place, they eventually find a connection with the world only through mobile phones, rendering them increasingly dependent on the imaginary world.“Two dependencies occur – communication and content. They feel abandoned if their kids or relatives do not call them.That silence at home haunts them. Coming to the content dependency, they start fearing health issues while watching related content. This triggers fear. The onus lies on the youngsters to guide them with the right content at the right time,” she says.
INCREASING SOCIAL WITHDRAWAL
Unlike the senior citizens living with their families, the people residing in old age homes face different sets of challenges. Killing boredom and longing for constant validation from friends and families make them glued to screens. “At our assisted living facility, we have observed seniors with high screen time, over four hours daily, showing increased social withdrawal from family activities, heightened anxiety or low mood, and cognitive overload resembling early dementia symptoms. We encourage balanced screen limits with group hobbies,” shares Sharan Rajavel, founder of Redle Care, a senior living space.To mitigate these, they try to build a happy environment, where companionship stems from fellow housemates and not mobile phones or TV.
Talking about the initiatives they have come up with to reduce the dependency on screens, Sharan says, “We brought a mentor who would engage and interact with the senior citizens. We also conduct group activities like playing board games and book reading sessions to help them break the bubble and get along with others. In short, they are just like children, who long for attention and constant companionship.”
UNDERSTANDING EARLY SIGNS & WAYS TO MITIGATE
According to psychologist Manju, family members play a major role in pulling elderly people out of the screen. “They should regularly check on their well-being, either by meeting or through a call. It makes seniors feel included and complete.Keeping them engaged is crucial, and enrolling in senior citizens’ communities to help them nurture their interests works wonders,”she adds.
Based on sleep and geriatric literature, practical guidelines for medically safe screen time for seniors include limiting total daily recreational screen time to preferably less than two to three hours.
“The list extends to avoiding screens 60-90 minutes before bedtime, enabling blue light filters after 6 pm, taking mandatory movement breaks every 30 to 45 minutes, ensuring bright daytime light exposure for at least 30 minutes in the morning,and encouraging structured digital windows for those living alone,” Dr Saravanan says.
Families should look for subtle behavioural shifts. “One of the first signs is the squint. If you notice a senior constantly narrowing their eyes or holding the phone at arm’s length or conversely, right up to their nose, it’s a red flag. Watch for complaints of intermittent blurring, vision that is clear one moment and fuzzy the next, as this usually indicates the tear film is breaking down,” Dr Uma Ramesh explains.She suggests a few non-negotiable habits.
Firstly, the 20-20-20 rule: every20 minutes, one should look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. “This breaks the accommodation spasm and lets the eye muscles relax. I also suggest increasing the font size to the maximum comfortable level. Lastly,the digital sunset is important. Put the phone away at least one hour before bed,” she recommends.
Together, these insights not only unpack why many seniors are turning to their phones more often, but also explore practical ways families, communities and caregivers can ensure technology remains a support system rather than a silent substitute for human connection.