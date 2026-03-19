Not just Gen-Z, silver years too in touchscreen trap

Beneath this growing dependence lie arrange of concerns. Doctors and caregivers are increasingly observing how prolonged screen use is linked to issues such as eye strain, disrupted sleep, emotional withdrawal, poor posture, and deep feelings of loneliness.

“Left in old age homes, it’s the only way for us to stay in touch with our family.Moreover, the world is running so fast that we feel left out. So, we start watching reels and shorts to know about the trends and the world around us,” says Poongothai, an 81-year-old.

Sathappan, a retired bank officer,says he can clearly see that he is getting addicted to the smartphone, but is unable to help himself because that is the only way he stays occupied. His family has stopped buying newspapers and has also shifted to smart TVs filled with apps rather than news channels.

“But I belong to a generation that needs to stay informed about what is happening in the nook and corner of the world. So, I keep reading news and watching videos to keep myself aware of my surroundings,” he explains.