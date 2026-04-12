North Indian dishes’ treat on Puthaandu tables in city

Marking the joyous occasion of Tamil New Year, Chennai-based culinary entrepreneur Deepa Arora, known for her focus on authentic Amritsari vegetarian cuisine, presents a thoughtfully curated festive menu through her venture, The Kitchen by Chef Deepa.
The offering brings together the warmth of North Indian flavours and the cultural spirit of Tamil Nadu.
Rooted in the culinary traditions of Punjab and shaped by its journey in Chennai, the brand reflects India’s diversity through food. This Tamil New Year, it introduces a special lunch and dinner menu that celebrates not just the festival, but the connection between regions, traditions and people.
“At The Kitchen by Chef Deepa, food has always been about storytelling and togetherness. Celebrating the Tamil New Year in Chennai is very special for us. While our roots are Punjabi, our journey here has helped us understand and embrace Tamil culture in meaningful ways. This menu is our tribute to that harmony,” says Chef Deepa.
The menu features a comforting and indulgent spread, blending signature North Indian dishes with festive elements. Dishes include Golden Squash Shorba, Amritsari Lassi, appetisers such as Malai Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Cauliflower and Rajma Tikki. The main course includes Paneer Lababdar, Corn Palak, Aloo Jeera, and Dal Makhani, served alongside Vegetable Pulao, Tandoori Laccha Paratha, Onion Raita and Angoori Jamun Rabri. For orders, contact: 93635 44123.