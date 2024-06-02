Begin typing your search...

News you can use: List of holidays in June 2024

There is one nationwide holiday and several regional holidays in june.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jun 2024 2:40 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Here is a Government holiday list for the month of June.

  • In the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, 9 June has been listed as a holiday for 'Maharana Pratap Jayanti.'
  • 10 June has been listed as a regional holiday in Punjab on account of 'Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom' Day.
  • On 14 June, Orissa will observe a holiday based on 'Pahili Raja.'
  • 15 June will follow two separate holidays for the states of Orissa and Mizoram - Raja Sankranti and YMA Day.
  • 17 June has been declared as a nationwide holiday on account of Bakrid.
  • 'Vat Savitri Vrat' will be a holiday in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra on June 21. (not a bank holiday)
  • Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab will observe a holiday for 'Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti' on 22 June.
  • 30 June will be a holiday for Mizoram on account of 'Remna Ni.'

Bank holidays for the month of June also include June 8 (second Saturday) and 22 June (fourth Saturday)

