Newborn girls spend more time looking at human face compared to boys: Study

In 2000, the team published that girls at birth, on average, looked longer at faces, while boys looked longer at objects.

Scientists in the field have since then called for a replication of this study. However, no research team has attempted this until now, since it is very challenging to carry out research on newborn infants, the researchers said.

The findings also contribute to the nature vs nurture debate in psychology, which is concerned about how much of an individual's characteristics is due to genetics (nature), and how much due to environment (nurture).

An interaction between one's genes and their environment is thought to make up a diverse range of traits across species.

"This study addresses the age-old question of whether nature plays any role at all in shaping sex differences in the human mind and brain," author Simon Baron-Cohen, director of the Autism Research Centre, who supervised the study, said.

"The fact that we observe these differences within hours of birth, before extensive postnatal experience has occurred, suggests that prenatal factors play a role, and that these prenatal factors -- sex hormones and/or genes -- go on to interact with postnatal experience. In other words, it's nature and nurture, not nature or nurture," Baron-Cohen said.