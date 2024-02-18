New Delhi: Best places to visit in capital of India

NEW DELHI: New Delhi is a city that offers a diverse range of attractions, blending historical sites, cultural landmarks, and modern experiences. If you are planning to visit the capital of India, here is a list of some places you might want to explore.

Akshardham temple Akshardham is a large Hindu temple complex showcasing traditional Indian art, culture, and spirituality. The temple complex is an architectural marvel, showcasing a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern technology.

India Gate A war memorial built in honour of the soldiers who died in World War I, India Gate is an iconic landmark in the heart of Delhi. The area around it is often bustling with locals and tourists alike.

Qutub Minar This UNESCO World Heritage monument is a beautiful example of Indo-Islamic architecture, with the tall minaret, standing at a height of 73 meters (240 feet).

Red Fort A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Red Fort is a massive fort complex that served as the main residence of the Mughal emperors. It is a symbol of India's rich architecture, with its imposing red sandstone walls and intricate white marble inlays.