Nagaland: Day three of Hornbill Festival showcases vibrant cultural extravaganza at Kisama village

KOHIMA: The third day of the 10-day Hornbill Festival 2025 came alive with a vibrant showcase of cultural heritage on Wednesday at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, where 18 troupes representing various Naga communities captivated visitors with their diverse and eye-catching performances.

Following traditional style, the cultural show was hosted by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-charge of Home and Border Affairs, Yanthungo Patton and co-hosted by Advisor for Food and Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology K. Tokugha Sukhalu. Distinguished guests included the Ambassador of Bhutan, Consul General Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Air Marshal Surat Singh, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force, Lt. Gen. Mohit Wadhwa, GOC 101 Area, Simon Lee Broughton, Founding Editor of Songlines, and other dignitaries.

Tourism Department officials said that the day featured a rich showcase of Naga cultural dances and folk traditions, each reflecting the unique identity and heritage of the tribes. The Zeliang troupe performed Akoina Lin, a lively folk dance presented during large gatherings, especially by the youth.

The performance symbolised merrymaking and compared the dancers to falcons and butterflies. The Yimkhiung Cultural Troupe presented Kha Kiaklak Rhimo, followed by the Tikhar troupe with Tainang Jong Paihi Ai, a women’s folk dance performed during major festivals, celebrating praise, hospitality and the sharing of premium wine.

The Sumi troupe showcased Akikiti, a traditional kick-fighting sport performed within a circular ring. Practised by young boys in the morung, it emphasised skill, fitness and self-defence, and was traditionally showcased during festivals like Tuluni, Ahuna and Tixini. The cultural troupes belonging to Sangtam, Rengma, Tseminyu, Pochury, Phom, Lotha, Kuki, Angami, Kachari, Garo, Chang, Chakhesang, Ao and Konyak communities performed different traditional performances.

The third day of the Hornbill Festival offered a captivating journey through the cultural richness, traditions and storytelling heritage of the Naga tribes, leaving visitors with an immersive and memorable experience, the official said.

Meanwhile, at the inaugural ceremony on Monday (December 1) evening, Chief Minister and host of the 10-day (December 1-10) festival, Neiphiu Rio, had said that the Hornbill Festival is an expression of the Nagas' way of life; it represents the unity and oneness of the Nagas.

He added that it signifies the rich legacy, living traditions and respect for the ancestors. Over 86 per cent of the state’s two-million population (2011 Census) belongs to tribal communities.

Nagaland has 17 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, each with its own rich cultural heritage, traditional dances, music, attire and customs. Six countries -- Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland and the United Kingdom -- are the partner countries for this year's 10-day 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, while reinforcing regional cooperation. Arunachal Pradesh is the state partner.