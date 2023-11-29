Millennials redefine life goals: Balancing work, values in digital age

CHENNAI: According to a recent survey, millennials identify work-life balance, mental and physical well-being, and embarking on travel adventures as their primary life goals. The survey further indicates that, in addition to lifestyle goals, ensuring financial security for family and providing for children’s education rank high among millennials’ priorities. We spoke to a few millennials from the city to gain insights into their life goals in this contemporary age.

In the current era, where one may be inspired to try skydiving after encountering a social media influencer’s post or inadvertently purchasing products due to incessant ads, our life goals seem to be shaped and influenced by our screens. My perspective on life goals revolves around focusing on learning (decolonising), fostering awareness, and cultivating and practising values and ethics that form the foundation of a goal aimed at serving and positively impacting humanity and the well-being of the Earth across generations.

For me, prioritising daily observation of moon phases, creating art detached from self-worth, advocating for humanity in meaningful ways, and spending time with loved ones in simple, genuine ways are more meaningful goals than fixating on a social media post. Remembering to embrace our humanity is an everyday life goal.

-Akshayaa Selvaraj, illustrator and architect

My life goal is to create leaders who can make a positive impact on society. We can achieve a lot of things through such inspiring people. Personally, I aspire to spend quality, peaceful time with my family. Occasionally, whenever an opportunity arises, I would like to indulge in travel. Travelling provides me with relaxation, and I find that I can bounce back to work more effectively upon returning from a trip. I strongly believe in sustainable growth. By this, I mean growth in lifestyle, health, mental wellness, building a quality team with family, and, of course, wealth. This growth should encompass all aspects of life, not just financial prosperity.

— Jaya Shakthi Kannan, founder - Makers Tribe