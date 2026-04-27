Mechanical load of constantly pumping blood could be reason why heart cancer is rare: Study

Cellular pathways in tissues of the heart alter gene regulation in cancer cells to keep them from proliferating, researchers said.

Findings published in the journal Science shed light on how mechanical forces could be important in protecting the heart from cancer and may pave the way to new cancer therapies based on mechanical stimulation.

Researchers, including those from the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Italy, said cancer rarely forms in or metastasises to the heart, suggesting "there is something" in the cardiac microenvironment that inhibits cancer growth.