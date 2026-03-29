MDMA therapy shows results, but cost is limiting access

Just as notably, Australian drug regulators have not recorded any serious adverse events among the nearly 200 patients who have been through the program, which includes up to three dosing sessions with MDMA, a synthetic stimulant that promotes empathy, emotional connection and feelings of euphoria.

That data point is especially relevant given the contentious debate in the US over the safety of MDMA one that, in 2024, helped sink the prospects for MDMA therapy at the Food and Drug Administration. “Compared to conventional treatments, the outcomes we’re seeing to date with MDMA-assisted therapy have been extraordinary,” said Dr Ranil Gunewardene, a psychiatrist in Sydney, who has treated more than 40 patients since the Australian regulators created a legal pathway for the drug.

But Australia’s experiment with psychedelic medicine also highlights the limitations and constraints that the nascent field is likely to face as it gains wider attention from regulators and practitioners.

Out of reach

With an average cost of $20,000 for up to three dosing sessions and 40 hours of counselling, MDMA therapy is largely out of reach for the estimated 1 million Australians who suffer from PTSD, a mental health condition that is often hard to treat and is associated with high rates of suicide.

Much of the cost is related to the extensive counselling component. Another issue is access. Fewer than 50 psychiatrists are authorised to prescribe the drugs in a country of 28 million people, and most practice in a handful of coastal cities.

Advocates say complex licensing requirements dissuade participation in the program, which is administered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia’s counterpart to the FDA. The licensing process, which includes approval by an ethics panel, can take six months. And because the government prohibits drug advertising, many patients are unaware the therapies exist.

Mind Medicine Australia, an advocacy group that provides financial assistance to patients seeking psychedelic therapy, has been pressing regulators to reduce costs and widen access by loosening restrictions on who can dispense the drug and who qualifies for treatment.

Under the current rules, only patients who failed to experience significant improvement with conventional psychiatric interventions are eligible for psychedelic therapy. Other rules also contribute to the programme’s high costs, like requiring the prescribing psychiatrist to remain on site during the six-to-eight hour dosing sessions along with two psychologists who sit with the patient.

Tania de Jong, the executive director of Mind Medicine Australia, said, “A growing backlog swelled the organisation’s waiting list to more than 1,000 people. Given the immense suffering of patients who potentially could end up taking their own lives, the lack of access is unacceptable,” said de Jong, who played a key role in the years-long effort to persuade drug regulators to loosen the restrictions on MDMA.

In a statement, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said stringent oversight was necessary given that MDMA is considered an experimental and unapproved medication.