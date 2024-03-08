Mahashivratri 2024: Five benefits of having Thandai

NEW DELHI: Mahashivratri, a celebration honouring Lord Shiva, will fall on March 8 this year. People observe fasts, perform rituals, and visit Shiva temples to celebrate the festival. According to the Hindu religion, devotees use thandai as a bhog on Mahashivratri. It is a milk-based drink flavoured with nuts, seeds, and rose petals. So, here are the five benefits of thandai.

Improves digestion

Thandai helps to cool the body down as it has rose petals and fennel seeds. The presence of poppy seeds helps to relieve gastrointestinal irritation and also prevents constipation. The combination as a whole helps to improve the body's digestive health.

Boosts energy

Thandai is a natural energizer that contains ingredients such as watermelon and pumpkin seeds. These two, along with almonds and pistachios, also promote the feeling of fullness.

Fights infection

Spices like cinnamon, peppercorns and cloves which are used in making thandai have immunity-boosting properties that can prevent and cure coughs, colds, and throat infections during the summer season.

Detoxifies body

Thandai is an effective natural detoxifier. It helps fight infections, detoxifies the body, and is especially good for nausea and vomiting.

Improves brain function

Thandai is made up of nuts that have vitamins and minerals. It helps to boost memory and improves brain function.