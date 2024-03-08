Maha Shivratri 2024: Healthy & delicious fasting recipes to try

NEW DELHI: Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. Fasting is an important aspect of the Maha Shivratri ritual, and devotees typically follow rigorous fasting guidelines on this day. It is believed that by fasting on this day one can attain the blessings of Lord Shiva and purify the mind, body, and soul. So, if you are also fasting, check out some easy and healthy fasting recipes to try on this day.





Sabudana dishes Popular meals served during the fast include Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Pakora, Sabudana Vada, and Kuttu Singhare. These recipes, cooked with fasting-appropriate ingredients, provide both food and delight to people observing the fast, strengthening their spiritual experience.







Shrikhand Shrikhand is a cherished and simple treat eaten during Mahashivratri. This popular dish is made with sugar, saffron, green cardamom, and curd. Its simplicity and rich taste make it a popular choice among devotees celebrating this day.







Dry Fruits laddu Dry fruits and nuts make Mahashivratri fasting simpler. They are an excellent choice of food during fasts since they give energy and critical nutrients. Dry fruits are high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and they help keep you satisfied for longer. They may be your superfood, making fasting healthy and simple.







Makhane ki Kheer Makhane ki Kheer is a delicious Indian dish that is ideal for the Mahashivratri fast. With the sweetness of Foxnuts, the advantages of almonds, and other dry fruits, this meal option will undoubtedly be on your list of favourites.







Aloo tikki During the Mahashivratri fast, make delectable potato tikkis seasoned with rock salt. In addition, you may have Aloo Tikki, Aloo Chaat, and Aloo Halwa. These recipes not only delight your taste senses but also nourish you throughout the fasting time, keeping you energized throughout the day.





