Madurai game developers revive arcade nostalgia with a colourful twist

The name of the game itself is a portmanteau of two words, ‘chrome’ meaning ‘colour’ and the Tamil word, ‘adi’ meaning ‘to hit’. Players manage a colour wheel and must merge primary colours (red, yellow, blue) to create the correct secondary colours needed to defeat enemies.

The game features randomised coloured tiles during each run, forcing players to adapt their mixing strategies in real time. Enemies called ‘chromas’ approach from three different lanes, and players must mix colours from the panel at the bottom of the screen and shoot them at the chromas. Before picking up another colour, players have to return to white to reset.

Chromadi was developed by a 5-member team at Kleanup Games, led by founder and game designer S Jaiwanth (27). Shortlisted from over a hundred applicants, Kleanup Games received $100,000 in equity-free funding from global gaming giant Krafton.