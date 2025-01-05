Madhulita Mohapatra presents ‘Siya Ram’: An Odissi retelling of the Ramayana

CHENNAI: Noted Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra and her Odissi dance troupe, Nrityantar Dance Ensemble from Bengaluru, will present their latest Odissi dance drama, Siya Ram … The Eternal Saga, on January 5 at 6 pm at the Main Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore. In a chat with us, Madhulita, known for her creative choreography, shares insights into the production.









Madhulita Mohapatra

In your latest Odissi dance drama, Siya Ram… The Eternal Saga, you retell the Ramayana. What inspired you to choose this epic for your choreography?

The Ramayana has always been a profound source of inspiration. Its love, devotion, courage, and righteousness themes resonate across generations. Through Siya Ram, I wanted to bring this epic to life in a personal and emotionally engaging way, focusing on Sita’s strength and her journey through love and hardship.

Odissi, with its expressive movements, is the perfect medium to convey the essence of this story. It allows us to explore emotions while highlighting the universal values of the Ramayana. I aim to tell this tale in a way that blends tradition with contemporary appeal, bringing the epic’s relevance to today’s audience. I’m grateful for the incredible team who helped bring this vision to life with their creativity and dedication.

Odissi, with its intricate movements and expressive storytelling, is ideal for portraying the grand narrative of the Ramayana. Can you walk us through your creative process?

Choreographing the Ramayana is both a privilege and a responsibility. For Siya Ram… the Eternal Saga, my goal was to stay true to Odissi’s graceful nature while narrating this timeless epic. I began by delving into the source text, Valmiki's Ramayana, and enriching the script with poetic Sanskrit inputs from Ashtavadhani Shri Ganesh Bhat Koppalatota, Odia lyrics by Shri Kedar Mishra, and music composed by Shri Rupak Kumar Parida. Guru Dhaneswar Swain crafted the rhythms.

The story is told through Sita’s memories, providing a deeply personal perspective. This allowed us to convey emotions of love, devotion, sacrifice, and the triumph of good over evil, creating an emotional journey for the audience. The choreography balanced traditional Odissi grammar with innovative storytelling, with movements and expressions that captured key moments — Sita’s longing, Jatayu’s sacrifice, and the joyous reunion of Sita and Rama. The support of my Nrityantar Dance Ensemble was vital in bringing this vision to life. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this universal story and for the audience’s warm embrace of our art.

In your opinion, how can classical dance forms like Odissi stay relevant in contemporary times while maintaining their roots?

Classical dance forms like Odissi hold timeless value through their connection to heritage, values, and spirituality. To stay relevant today, we must make performances relatable to modern audiences without losing the essence of tradition. In our production, Siya Ram… the Eternal Saga, we reimagine the Ramayana in a way that resonates emotionally with today’s viewers, while preserving Odissi’s classical structure.

Odissi’s rich vocabulary of movements and expressions provides endless opportunities to explore timeless stories in a contemporary context. The key is balancing tradition with innovation, ensuring the art feels alive and meaningful to modern sensibilities. Ultimately, the passion of artistes, teachers, and audiences is what keeps classical dance forms thriving. I’m grateful to share the grace of Odissi and confident that its legacy will continue to inspire generations.