Love is in the air: V-Day gifts get more thoughtful, wholesome

CHENNAI: If you’re still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to impress your loved one, look no further. Here are some curated gift ideas to consider for your companion

Skincare gifts:



They are indeed thoughtful gifts that can cater to the specific skincare needs of your partner. When selecting a grooming kit for your boyfriend/husband, consider including shaving cream sets, moisturiser and sunscreen, etc. For your girlfriend/wife, consider opting for skincare products tailored to her preferences- serums, sunscreens and some body lotions or oils. Personalising the kit with items that align with their skincare routine or goals will show that you’ve put thought into the gift, making it even more special.

Concert tickets:

To execute this idea, first, find out who your partner’s favourite musician or band is. You can do this by subtly asking them about their music preferences or observing their playlists, social media posts, or conversations about music. After you’ve secured the tickets, plan a special outing around the concert experience. You can also consider arranging dinner reservations at a favourite restaurant.

Spa day:

Treating your partner to a spa day is a wonderful way to show your care and thoughtfulness. There are a lot of reputable spas and wellness centres in Chennai that offer a variety of relaxation services. Consider the types of treatments your partner enjoys or might benefit from, such as massages, facials, body scrubs, or even holistic therapies like aromatherapy. Look for spa packages that include multiple treatments or experiences to make the day even more special.

Fitness/gym accessories:

If your partner is passionate about fitness, what better gift than some practical accessories to support their active lifestyle? You can choose from a diverse array of items such as exercise bands, skipping ropes, headbands, and more. Many e-commerce platforms offer discounts on these products, especially for Valentine’s Day.

Healthy treats:

Consider treating your partner to a cosy dinner at a restaurant known for its wholesome, nutritious meals, or put on the chef’s hat and whip up some delicious yet healthy treats at home. This Valentine’s Day, surprise your loved one with your culinary skills and make it a memorable celebration.