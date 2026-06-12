Looking for a Father’s Day gift? Start with these thoughtful ideas

A handwritten letter

A handwritten letter may seem simple, but it can be one of the most meaningful gifts. Write about the memories you cherish, the lessons he taught you and the ways he has supported you over the years. Add a few childhood photographs if you have them. Reading those memories in your own words can make the gift even more special. It is something he is likely to keep for years.

Grooming session

Many fathers spend very little time or money on themselves. Treat him to a premium haircut, shave or grooming session at a salon. It can be a welcome break from his everyday routine. If he enjoys relaxation, consider adding a spa treatment as well. He may not book it for himself, but he will certainly appreciate it.