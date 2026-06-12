Looking for a Father’s Day gift? Start with these thoughtful ideas

CHENNAI: With Father’s Day less than two weeks away, there’s still enough time to find the perfect gift for your dad. Here are some thoughtful and interesting Father’s Day gift ideas to make him feel special.
With football season underway, a jersey of your dad’s favourite club or player can make the perfect Father’s Day gift, especially if he never misses a match. You could also surprise him with tickets to a local screening or organise a match night at home. Stock up on his favourite snacks and drinks and spend the evening cheering for the team together. The gift is not just about football but also about spending quality time with him.
Most fathers have a group of school or college friends they never stop talking about! If possible, reach out to them and organise a surprise get-together. Choose a place that holds memories for them or one they used to visit often. A few hours of catching up can bring back stories and laughter from decades ago. It is a gift that money cannot easily buy.
For fathers who enjoy reading, a subscription to a newspaper, magazine or audiobook platform can be a thoughtful choice. It is something they can enjoy every day rather than just on Father’s Day. Pick a subscription based on his interests, whether it is sports, business, history or literature. It also gives him something new to look forward to regularly. 0
A handwritten letter may seem simple, but it can be one of the most meaningful gifts. Write about the memories you cherish, the lessons he taught you and the ways he has supported you over the years. Add a few childhood photographs if you have them. Reading those memories in your own words can make the gift even more special. It is something he is likely to keep for years.
Many fathers spend very little time or money on themselves. Treat him to a premium haircut, shave or grooming session at a salon. It can be a welcome break from his everyday routine. If he enjoys relaxation, consider adding a spa treatment as well. He may not book it for himself, but he will certainly appreciate it.
If your father enjoys morning walks or regular workouts, consider gifting him something that supports his routine. A new pair of walking shoes, a fitness tracker or comfortable workout clothes can be useful options. These gifts encourage healthy habits while showing that you care about his well-being. Choose something practical that he will actually use.
Whether your dad enjoys gardening, photography, cycling or anything else, gifts related to his hobbies rarely disappoint. It could be a new gardening tool or a cycling accessory. Such gifts show that you pay attention to the things he enjoys doing. They also encourage him to make more time for his interests.
Think about something your father has always wanted to do but never got around to. It could be a road trip, a pilgrimage or an adventure activity. If he loves history, take him on a heritage walk; if he enjoys nature, plan a weekend getaway. Consider his interests and help him finally tick something off his bucket list. Experiences often leave a stronger impression than material gifts.
Gather photographs from different phases of your father’s life and put them together in an album. Include photos from his childhood, school and college days, with friends, family vacations, birthdays, office celebrations and candid moments. Add small notes or captions alongside the pictures. It becomes a collection of memories that he can revisit whenever he wants.