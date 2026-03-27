Learn Tamil with Thambi, Paati & Kutti

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In Imagine Tamil, every illustration begins with a learning purpose. The first question is not how to make something attractive, but what the learner should understand or remember after seeing it.

That is why original characters were created as part of the learning world. Some of them include Thambi, a native Tamil boy; his black puppy, Kutti; and his wise grandmother, Paati.

These characters help learners experience Tamil through familiar relationships, simple conversations, and scenes that feel rooted in Tamil life. We also use an easy toggle system that lets learners switch between Tamil script, transliteration, English meaning, and native audio. This makes learning feel natural.