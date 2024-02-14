Last minute V-Day luxury picks

NEW DELHI: If you haven't picked the perfect gift for your loved one yet, don't fret; we have you covered with this curated list of options that are sure to make an impact.

Beauty

Paula’s Choice - Repair and Protect Duo for Normal to Dry Skin

RESIST Super-light daily wrinkle defense and RESIST Daily Smoothing Treatment 5% AHA. Experience the ultimate hydration and replenishment with versatile duo perfect for normal to dry skin, universally perfect, lightly tinted mineral-based anti-aging moisturizer with SPF protection that minimizes shine by absorbing excess oil. This is a daytime anti-aging moisturizer someone with oily/combination skin will love and never want to be without! Another is a daily leave-on AHA exfoliant that reveals a truly smoother, more radiant, even-toned complexion by helping skin naturally exfoliate as younger skin does. This kit includes:-

Priced at Rs. 8,430/- Shop at: https://www.paulaschoice.in/collections/skin-care-sets?limit=26

Pigmentbio Foaming Cream

Pigmentbio Foaming Cream is a brightening cleanser that promotes the disappearance of dark spots and keeps them from reappearing. It contains a patented combination of active ingredients which regulates the biological mechanisms that cause dark spots. The formula is supplemented by AHAs (citric acid) and micro-beads* to gently exfoliate and remove impurities. It allows to smooth the complexion and reveal skin's brightness Thanks to moisturising ingredients coco glucoside and glyceryl oleate, it improves hydration and leaves the skin comfortable. *cellulose acetate.

Priced at Rs. 879/- Shop at: https://www.bioderma-india.in/

NARS Powermatte Lipsticks

Turn up the intensity with Powermatte Lipstick, NARS’ all-new sensation in matte lipstick. In one swipe, the infinite color glides on to last 10 hours and sets to a smooth, matte finish. Power Pigment Complex- a dynamic blend of pure pigments and color-locking ingredients- saturates lips with dense color that glides effortlessly and wears comfortably all day.

Priced at Rs. 3000/- Available at: www.shoppersstop.com and www.sephora.nnnow.com

The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum

A multi-active solution designed to help repair the skin barrier, soothe discomfort, and reduce the look of redness.

The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum is a multi-active solution targeted at reducing the look of irritated skin, offering a holistic approach to supporting multiple skin barrier concerns. It helps recover the skin barrier in 2 hours and provides an immediate 86% boost in skin hydration.

While strengthening the skin barrier, the Soothing & Barrier Support Serum also improves the look of uneven texture for a smoother appearance. Formulated with multiple vitamins, lipids, and phytotechnologies, this comprehensive serum is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Use it in your AM/PM routine, on cleansed skin.

Priced at Rs. 1,800/- Availability: Nykaa in-store & online

Fashion

Shantnu Nikhil's SNCC Duffle Bag

Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club exclusive. This cotton twill duffle bag features an embroidered S&N logo, exuding an elegant vibe. A durable pick for your weekend getaway to add a touch of glamor to your airport look. This bag is finished with a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. The length of the bag is 46 cm and the diameter is 25 cm.

Priced at Rs. 8,500/- Available at Shantnu Nikhil

Prada For Her: SPRA02

Dive into the epitome of modern femininity with these latest cat-eye sunglasses from Prada—an exquisite choice for celebrating Valentine's Day or surprising her with a thoughtful gift. The full acetate frame exudes contemporary grace, while the bold temples dance with a delicate interplay of contrasting elements, adorned with the iconic triangle logo that stands out in vibrant colors.

UNIQLO's AIRism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt

This Valentine’s Day, present the gift of both comfort and style. From stylish must-haves to functional clothing, these everyday essentials are perfect for the different lifestyles of your loved ones.

Priced at Rs. 1,990/-

Swiss Military's HTL98 – 24inch Hard Trolley Luggage

Surprise your travel enthusiast partner with the perfect gift – the Swiss Military Trolley Bag. A constant reminder of your love, it accompanies them on every adventure. With its unique 3D design and logo styling, this bag stands out. Practical features include a repair access zipper compartment, a sturdy trolley handle with a 3-dial lock, and a strong carry handle. The premium branded inner lining, rubberized feet, and metal zip puller exude quality. Offering a spacious 84.5 liters of storage and ergonomic 360° rotatable wheels, it combines style with functionality for a seamless travel experience.

Priced at Rs. 4,396/- Where to Buy: Swiss Military

Food & Spirits

Hennessy X.O

Hennessy VS boasts a bold and vibrant profile, perfect for a lively celebration. The emblematic icon of the House of Hennessy, created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870, Hennessy X.O is the Original. It has remained unchanged since its creation, yet it never ceases to surprise the connoisseur, to whom it reveals more of its multiple facets every time it is tasted.

Deep and powerful, the eaux-de-vie of Hennessy X.O is between 12 to 30 years old. Aged in young barrels, they are marked out by their power and energy, but also by their capacity to achieve a great roundness through time. This selection of eaux-de-vie, which have absorbed the wood tannins over a lengthy period, form a cognac of a uniquely satisfying character, robust and rich with incredible persistence.

Product Price: Rs. 34,523/- in Mumbai; Rs. 21,500/- in Gurgaon

Sweeten Your Valentine's Day with Havmor's Irresistible Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake

This Valentine's Day, treat your loved ones to the delightful new Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake, now available at Havmor Ice Cream outlets. Crafted with love and precision, this beautiful heart-shaped ice cream cake is a perfect celebration of love, friendships, and special bonds. Immerse yourself in the layers of happiness as this delicious ice cream cake adds an extra amount of sweetness to every celebration. The impeccable fusion of Red Velvet cake and blueberry crush creates a taste that's as unique as your own love story. Gifting this heart-shaped ice cream cake is a gesture that speaks the language of love. The perfect blend of ice cream and red velvet cake is a sweet metaphor for the beautiful layers of a relationship. Make this Valentine's Day memorable with Havmor's Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake – a token of love that melts hearts and creates everlasting memories.

Priced at Rs. 300/- 450ml

Brew up your Valentine's Day with McCafe by McDonald’s

Craft unforgettable connections this Valentine's Day at McCafe by McDonald’s with their budget-friendly 'McCafe Brew-tiful Combos.' Imagine a cozy coffee setup, filled with the comforting aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the delightful flavors of your partner's favorite McDonald's meal.

Conclude your Valentine's Day celebration with their irresistibly sweet desserts – from timeless strawberry cheesecake to muffins and butter croissants, each bite is a genuine expression of love.

McCafe is your go-to destination for an affordable, convenient, and authentic coffee experience; because - the real satisfaction of coffee is not just a moment – it's a simple, heartfelt journey. Make this Valentine's Day a memorable celebration of warmth, love, and the joy derived from a truly satisfying cup of coffee at McCafe!

Tech

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift that combines style, innovation, and performance? Look no further than the all-new Galaxy S24 Ultra. This world's first AI smartphone is not just a device; it's a statement of love and appreciation for your special someone.

Samsung’s record-smashing Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ultimate Valentine's Day gift, blending cutting-edge AI features with revolutionary photography capabilities. Its intelligent temperature optimization ensures sustained performance, while the durable design and stunning display elevate the user experience. With a large 6.8-inch display, productivity is effortless, and Samsung's commitment to longevity guarantees years of reliable use. Plus, Customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai can now enjoy swift delivery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in under 10 minutes via Blinkit. Treat your loved ones to the pinnacle of smartphone innovation this Valentine's Day with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Valentine's Day Sale: Starting at Rs. 117,999/- *Incl. Rs. 6000/- Instant bank discount & Rs. 6000 Upgrade Bonus.

BOULT Z60-Excellence Meets Elegance for Her

Present her with the BOULT Z60, the pinnacle of style and auditory perfection. Perfect for a woman who enjoys sophistication and excellent audio quality. Designed to deliver a premium acoustic experience with deep bass and sharp treble, they're the perfect gift to show her how much you care. She will treasure the Z60 experience more than just a device.

Priced at Rs. 1299/-

Cherish and capture your special memories

This Valentine’s Day, capture the season of love in all its romantic glory with the new Nikon Z f full-frame mirrorless camera, crafted to enhance every aspect of the photography and videography experience! Equipped with cutting-edge features and superior image processing quality, the Nikon Z f empowers users to capture all the precious moments with unparalleled clarity and creativity. From the stunning B&W (Black and White) capabilities to crystal-clear colour photography and videography, it is the ideal way to immortalize all the cherished moments with your partner. Encased in a luxurious embossed leather exterior and possessing unprecedented stability and precision, the Nikon Z f embodies sophistication and offers an innovative photography experience in capturing the brilliance of life and love like never before.

Gateaway

For the love of gastronomy this Valentine’s Day!

Immerse yourself in royalty and romance at ITC Rajputana. this Valentine’s Day. Indulge in a culinary journey with a lavish buffet at Jal Mahal, featuring curated dishes from around the world, all within this ethnic restaurant designed around a rippling water body.

Guests can also step to the poolside for an experience under the stars. Here, a specially curated 4-course romantic dinner awaits, along with a box of homemade rochets crafted by ITC Hotels’ chefs.

Peached by the Poolside on 14th February 2024; Rs. 45000 plus taxes per couple; 2000 hrs to 0000 hrs; Seal it with bliss at Jal Mahal; Buffet Dinner; 1930 hrs to 2300 hrs; Rs. 4000++ per couple and Rs. 2000++ per person