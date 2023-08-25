Last minute gift ideas for this Raksha Bandhan

CHENNAI: Raksha Bandhan is nearly upon us and consider this a quick reminder for brothers to get a gift for their sisters if it somehow skipped their minds.

Here is a quick list to save your day. Keep reading and explore the best rakhi gifts for your sister.

1. Books

If your sister is an avid reader then gifting a book is definitely gonna get you on her good books. Buy books written by her favourite author. A hard cover would definitely be appreciated.

2. Perfume

Nothing beats a good perfume to lift the spirits. Gift your sister a fragrance that she has been eyeing upon or a perfume that she loves to wear every day.

3. Song album

If she follows any music band, then gifting her an album would make her incredibly happy. Get a physical song album since it never loses it's charm.

4. Cake

Nothing makes a special day more enjoyable than a cake. Get a cake. Or even better, bake a cake. If your sister has a sweet tooth then surprise her with a homemade cake.

5. Accessories

If your sister loves wearing fashionable items then purchasing accessories would be a good choice. Give your sister cute and stylish accessories and make her day worth celebrating.

6. Bag

A bag is almost a necessity for women, thanks to pants with no or absolutely small pockets. Buy her a cute tote bag or a hand bag that reflects her personality.

7. Personalised DIY gifts

Nothing can ever beat a hand made gift. In fact, one does not have to be artistically inclined to make one. A diy gift shows you took the time and effort to make them feel special.