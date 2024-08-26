Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 traditional recipes you can try

NEW DELHI: Krishna Janmashtami, the vibrant festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is a time for joyous festivities, devotional songs, and, of course, delicious food. If you're looking to celebrate this auspicious occasion with a touch of tradition in your kitchen, here are five classic recipes that will bring both flavour and festivity to your celebration in 2024.

Makhan Misri

A favourite of Lord Krishna, Makhan Misri is a simple yet delightful dish made with fresh butter and sugar crystals. This sweet, creamy treat is easy to prepare and offers a taste of Krishna's beloved offerings. Garnish with some pistachios to add more flavour and colour to the dessert. Don't forget to top it up with tulsi leave to make it all ready for bhog.

Peda

Peda is a rich and flavourful sweet made from condensed milk, ghee, and nuts. Heat ghee in a pan and add milk powder, stirring continuously. Pour in condensed milk and milk, mixing until the mixture thickens. Add nuts and continue cooking until it forms a dough-like consistency. Allow to cool slightly, then shape into small balls or discs.

Kheer

Kheer is a traditional rice pudding that's rich and creamy, often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts and saffron. It's a beloved dessert during Krishna Janmashtami.

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri is a refreshing, tangy snack made with crispy puris topped with yoghurt, chutneys, and spices. It’s a crowd-pleaser and a great way to enjoy a variety of flavours in one bite.

Sooji Ka Halwa

Sooji Halwa is a popular Indian sweet made from semolina (sooji), sugar, and ghee, and flavoured with cardamom. It's simple to make and incredibly delicious.