Kitchen hack: Don’t ditch, switch: Study says low-sodium salt can help heart

The findings, presented in a white paper and consensus statement led by The George Institute for Global Health India in collaboration with Resolve to Save Lives, draw on clinical trials, modelling studies and expert consultations across institutions including AIIMS, New Delhi, the Centre for Chronic Disease Control, and inputs aligned with ICMR frameworks.

India's average salt intake remains between 8 and 11 grams per day, nearly double the recommended limit of 5 grams, while potassium consumption continues to fall short of the 3,500 mg daily requirement. The study notes that nearly 80% of the sodium intake comes from salt added during food preparation at home, making household consumption the most critical point of intervention.