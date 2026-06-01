International Day of Yoga 2026 focuses on healthy ageing through yoga amid rising longevity

The theme for the 12th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY), to be observed on June 21, was unveiled by Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Ayush and MoS for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav during the 'Yoga Mahotsav: 25-Day Countdown to IDY 2026', held at the Khajuraho group of monuments this month.

Announcing the theme, Jadhav said, "This theme holds immense relevance today. As life expectancy continues to rise, it is vital that we learn the art of ageing gracefully and healthily -- a concept beautifully exemplified in India's ancient civilisation, where our sages and yogis sustained longevity and vibrant health through the power of yoga and spiritual discipline."

According to the officials from the Ministry of Ayush, the theme reflects not merely a wellness philosophy but an urgent global necessity as countries confront demographic shifts driven by increasing longevity.

It positions yoga as a bridge between longevity and quality of life, enabling people to age with dignity, mobility, mental resilience and social engagement.