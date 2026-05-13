Installation ‘Ammam’ explores motherhood, memory at DakshinaChitra

Somewhere between those sounds lies the emotional centre of the work, created by Chennai-based architect and artist Renuka Devi and Italian architect and artist Alessio Patalocco.

Built from iron piping interwoven with strips of pink, blue, and violet, the structure invites visitors to write directly onto the woven strips, leaving behind memories, reflections, and fragments of personal experience. The colours of the installation are traditionally associated with femininity, refusing rigid definitions while suggesting tenderness, openness and emotional complexity. Over time, the installation transforms into a collective archive, shaped as much by strangers as by the artists themselves.