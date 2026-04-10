Instagram rolls out enhanced teen safety feature accounts in India, aligning with 13+ movie ratings criteria

As part of this update, teenagers under 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, and they won't be able to opt out without a parent's permission. The new setting will hide or not recommend posts with strong language, certain risky stunts, and additional content that could encourage potentially harmful behaviours, Meta said.

Instagram's updated policies are designed to protect teens from inappropriate content. The platform will proactively identify content that goes against its age-appropriate guidelines and use improved technology to enforce these rules. Teens will no longer be able to follow accounts that regularly share age-inappropriate content, and they won't be able to see or interact with such content.