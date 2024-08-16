Inspiration to aspiring podcasters, IDAM brings in Rj Anandhi for a Podcast Workshop

CHENNAI: IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space, a trailblazing community art space committed to empowering creative expression, is hosting an exhilarating Podcast workshop, mentored by Rj Ananthi.

The workshop would serve as a platform for individuals to delve into the captivating world of podcasting. Drawing inspiration from the success of the previous batches, the event aims to provide a space for aspiring podcasters to get familiar with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the dynamic media landscape.

RJ Ananthi has been a media professional since 2011. She worked as an Rj with Suryan FM then as an Rj and Producer at 92.7 BIG FM, Chennai. Along with Rj'ing, she has been a host in TV Channels Puthuyugam and ZeeTamil. She has a YouTube show named "Reel Anthu Pochu" and a channel named "Why Blood Same Blood".

She is currently hosting and running South India's Biggest Book Review YouTube Channel, "The Book Show" with a niche audience of 5 Lakh+ subscribers. She also has exclusive podcasts on Spotify, which is considered to be one of the top podcasts in India.

Apart from hosting, she has also done supporting roles in a couple of Tamil films like Comali, Soorarai Potru, Dharala Prabhu, etc,.

All are welcome for an immersive experience that combines expert instruction with interactive exercises, and take the first step toward making your podcasting dreams a reality. The workshop will take place on 17th August between 10 am to 2 pm at IDAM, in Kodambakkam.

Whether you like to talk and want to make a show out of it, or you are looking to enhance your pre-existing podcast, or just looking to have fun, this workshop is your launchpad to the world of podcasting.