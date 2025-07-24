Indian content creator recreates Louis Vuitton’s viral rickshaw bag

CHENNAI: Louis Vuitton’s auto rickshaw bag was recently showcased at its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, creating quite a stir in the fashion universe and breaking the internet. The bag’s cost is Rs 35 lakh. DIY expert and content creator Aditi, also known as Crafter Aditi, has recreated the viral bag for under Rs 2000.

It took her 14 days, experimenting with multiple template trials, sleepless nights, and a whole lot of glue, to complete this project. From sourcing materials online to perfecting the shape after numerous attempts, Aditi brought the viral high-priced luxury-tagged bag to life with her own hands.

“The toughest part was creating the LV pattern using handmade stencils,” said Aditi. “Even though it was exhausting initially to bring the pieces together, I love how my version of the auto rickshaw bag finally came together,” she added. Her video garnered over three million views in two days.

Aditi’s project is a celebration of creativity.