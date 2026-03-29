India launches new yoga protocols to fight lifestyle diseases

Launched during the Yoga Mahotsav 2026 earlier this month by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, the initiative is being seen as a timely intervention to tackle various lifestyle diseases.

The initiative has been developed by the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine (Yoga) (WHOCCIND 118), at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush.

The protocols are designed as structured, evidence-based modules that integrate Yogic practices into daily life in a simple, accessible, and scalable manner.

India today faces an alarming rise in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular ailments, chronic respiratory conditions, and mental health disorders, an official source said.