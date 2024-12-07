Inclusive stage for all: Marghazhi Matram brings together diverse artistic voices

CHENNAI: Come December, the city comes alive with the sounds of music and dance, as sabhas host an array of back-to-back performances. For years, rasikas eagerly anticipated this cultural extravaganza, that showcases a stunning blend of artistic talent. In recent years, however, what has truly captured everyone’s attention is the growing inclusivity of the festival. Marghazhi Matram has emerged as a standout event, offering a platform for artists with disabilities, cross-cultural performers, folk artists, and NRI/PIO talents, alongside mainstream artists. The fifth edition of Marghazhi Matram will take place on December 8, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore.

Marghazhi Matram is presented by SciArtsRUs, a non-profit organisation based in California, in association with Artabilities 4 All and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Ranjani Kaushik, Founder of SciArtsRUs, shares, “This platform offers a unique opportunity to showcase the talents of artistes from diverse backgrounds. We strongly believe that nothing is more fulfilling than playing a small part in enriching the lives of special artistes during Marghazhi and beyond. I am thrilled that we’ve been able to curate this inclusive festival, bringing together differently abled artists and many others, and we’re excited for what’s to come. Over the years, there has been a natural integration of differently abled artistes and performers from outside India, with a blending of diverse cultures and traditions.”

Blurring the lines across cultures, abilities, and disciplines, this year’s Marghazhi Matram features around 160 artistes and over 200 performers, including 50 visual artistes from 8 countries. The lineup also includes 65 differently abled artistes, 10 cross-cultural performers from Japan, Italy, France, Belarus, and Mexico, and PIO/NRI artists from the USA, Norway, and Malaysia. This year, folk artistes will work towards creating a seamless integration of abilities, cultures, and genres.

Mysuru-based Udaya Kiran KT began his musical journey at the age of three with a harmonium. Today, as a visually impaired artist, he stands as one of the most remarkable musicians in India. He has mastered Carnatic classical vocals, violin, and keyboard. Ahead of his performance on December 8 at 8.30 am, alongside his wife KV Madhuri, Udaya Kiran reflects, “For me, music is much more than what meets the ear. I was fortunate to have wonderful gurus who equipped me with the best training, which has helped me evolve as a musician. My parents and siblings have always been supportive, and later, my wife joined in as well. My lessons were never time-bound but content-focused. As a child, I was always curious. With every concert, I learned something new, which has given me the courage to keep growing.”

He observes that when Marghazhi Matram first started, the audience was small, but it has since grown - an indication of how inclusivity has blossomed over the years. “The entire society must be inclusive, and the arts is one field that truly brings people together. SciArtsRUs is doing a wonderful job of bringing artists from all backgrounds to the forefront.”

Being from Mysuru, Udaya Kiran believes, has played a significant role in shaping his musical journey. “Mysuru has been a cultural hub for me, offering the chance to listen to great artistes and attend top-class concerts regularly. This constant exposure not only inspired me but also fueled my passion and kept me motivated throughout my journey.”

Mexican-born Nathalie Ramírez has made New Delhi her second home for the past one and a half decades. She will be performing at Marghazhi Matram on December 22 at 3.45 pm, playing the Bansuri with a blend of Hindustani classical music and folk music from Mexico. Nathalie has been learning music in India for the past 14 years and is excited to showcase her talents at this festival. “The concept of Marghazhi Matram is beautiful – it highlights the talents of people with different abilities. It is truly a unique festival. I’m grateful to Ranjani for recognising the talent of international musicians who have made India their home for many years, and for giving us such a wonderful platform to showcase our music,” says Nathalie.